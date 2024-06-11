Boots £10 Tuesday offer with Father’s Day treats for a tenner
This morning Boots revealed the beauty bargains on its £10 Tuesday deal and this week there’s plenty of products perfect for Father’s Day. So treat your Dad to one of our picks below - but hurry, you’ve only got until midnight.
First up is Baylis & Harding’s The Fuzzy Duck Bergamot Hemp & Sandalwood Men's Luxury Wash Bag Gift Set - usually £22.50 but just £10 today.
The faux leather washbag includes shampoo, hair and body wash, shower gel and aftershave balm and is ‘crafted with a unique fragrance that blends the warm richness of hemp with smoky woods, soft sandalwood and a dash of energising bergamot’.
Or you could pick up Liz Earle Men’s After-Shaving Moisturiser which is usually £25, so you’ll make a £15 saving.
This cream involves a self-heal extract, borage oil, avocado oil and natural source vitamin E and is light, hydrating and easily absorbed - so it’s good for Dad’s skin and your bank balance.
You could really treat Dad by pairing the above with the No7 Men Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, which usually retails at £24.95, but is just £10 today. This anti-aging formula is said to make skin look younger after just two weeks of use.
Or you could pick up the Gillette Labs Razor with Exfoliating Bar & Magnetic Stand, saving £12.49 on the usual price.
This is billed as ‘is the world’s first razor with exfoliating technology built into the handle, for a shave that's as quick and easy as washing your face’.
For more ideas, or for a treat for yourself, check out Boots £10 Tuesday deals.