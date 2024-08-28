The new Q2 Pro adds heated massaging into its compact frame

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tries out the clever new feature of the Bob and Brad Q2 Pro massage gun

Massage guns are becoming an essential tool in the fitness fanatic's armoury, because they're great for soothing muscles after a workout, keeping tension to a minimum, and stimulating blood flow.

I've tested a few of the devices on offer from Bob and Brad, one of the market leaders, and they've always been impressive - packing decent power into a small unit.

The latest iteration is the Q2 Pro. It's one of the more compact massage guns in the range, but its standout feature has been big news. It now has a hot and cold therapy system built in to its diminutive frame, which is designed to melt away any tension, or reduce swelling.

The vibration is very powerful | Bob and Brad

Like all Bob and Brad products, it's exceptionally well made. It comes with an array of accessories to ensure you get the right massage head for your muscle profile, and it's very powerful - with a 3,000rpm motor and it heats up really quickly.

Which setting you use it on, and which massage head you use will be partly down to preference, and partly down to the muscle group you're targeting.

The heat, which is the big upgrade on the Pro version of the Q2, is a welcome addition, and doesn't add too much to the price. The cold therapy was still slightly more effective for me, but different people will find different benefits, depending on their preferences.

There are plenty of attachments to suit different muscle groups | Bob and Brad

Another thing I like about the Q2 Pro is how neat and compact it is. It all packs up into a little case, so it'll fit easily into a gym bag, and the subtlety of it is helped by the quiet operation from its brushless motor. Bob and Brad says it operates at just 50db, so it's by no means distracting to other people.

There's little to pick fault with, then. The recommended retail price is a fairly hefty £99.99, but there's a limited-time deal on Amazon bringing that down to £79.99.

And that makes it very good value for money. If you've never tried a massage gun before, you really should. They're an important part of post-workout recovery, and they do make a big difference.

And I can't see any reason not to recommend the Q2 Pro. It's a terrific bit of kit.