Hoover has released its robot vacuum the HG4 which has been reduced from £249 to £199 in the Black Friday Sale.

If you want to make the housework a little easier then why not take a look at this new model which has hit the market?

The well known Hoover brand is synonymous with the best in floor cleaning, and the robot version of its vacuums is no different.

The rotating brush uses a combination of bristles and rubber blades to pick up dust and dirt from all types of flooring, whilst the side brush sweeps corners and edges. It has suction power of up to 4000 Pa pulls the dust and debris up into the robot's dust chamber, leaving your floors clean.

LIDAR navigation continuously scans, learns and updates the layout of your home map - navigating with pinpoint accuracy for efficient cleaning. Anti-fall-down sensors allow it to detect and avoid steps or stairs, yet HG4 is capable of climbing onto obstacles up to 20mm in height such as rugs.

Download the HG Robots app to control your HG4 from anywhere, even when you're not at home. You'll be able to create the first map of your home in under 10 minutes, then you can personalise it to suit your needs. Give a name to each room, split or merge them, add no-go areas or virtual walls in places where you don't want the robot to clean.

With HG4 you can set a cleaning routine to suit your home - perhaps you'd like to clean the kitchen every day, and the living room on Mondays and Fridays. In the app you can set which rooms get cleaned when, along with your preferred power level, and cleaning order of the rooms.

