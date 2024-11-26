ghd deals on Black Friday | Amazon/ghd

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black Friday is a great time to get your Christmas shopping done - or bag a deal on something you’ve had your eye on for a while - and there’s some great deals on luxury haircare brand ghd, as well as other flash deals on popular hair care products. So if you know someone with hair straighteners on their Christmas list, read on…

The ghd Original Hair Straightener is 28% off at £100.00 (RRP: £139), so this is a great time to buy if you’ve had your heart set on a pair for a while. There’s a reason the brand’s called ghd - good hair day - and the market-leading hair straighteners are as reliable as ever for poker-straight, sleek locks.

This upgraded version of the cult classic straighter heats up to 185°C within 30 seconds, and suits all hair types, with a rounded barrel to create soft waves, bouncy curls or poker straight looks. Buy yours now.

The cult classic ghd original is on offer for just £100 this Black Friday | Amazon

If you want to go straight from wet hair to styled locks, you could invest in the ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler, which is 32% off at £257 (RRP: £379).

All you have to do is divide your hair into two-inch manageable sections, and use it like a normal hair straightener - cutting out the need for a hair dryer. So if silky, straight locks in your signature look, this could be a great styler for you. Seal the deal.

ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler | Amazon UK

These straighteners feature advanced ceramic coating infused with Moroccan argan oil, and has a digital display with nine settings, with heat options from 150°C to 230°C. Grab this deal now.

Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener | Amazon UK

This Black Friday deal on the Remington ONE Straight & Curl Styler is also a steal at 54% off - it’s £59.99 (RRP: £129.99) and is a hair straightener and curling wand which heats up in 20 seconds and includes five heat settings from 150-230°C. You can buy it here.