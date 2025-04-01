The Lay-Z-Spa Cancun is heavily discounted at the moment | Lay-Z-Spa

With the sun shining and the promise of some warm weather on the way, this deal is perfectly timed

A hot tub has to be the ultimate in outdoor decadence. Forget reclining chairs, hammocks, or sun loungers, if you want some al fresco luxury, you need to soak yourself in 40C water with the bubbles turned on.

And it's cheaper than you might think to soak up a spot of luxury in your own back yard, thanks to this amazing deal on a Lay-Z-Spa at JD Williams.

For just £299 you'll get the Lay-Z-Spa Cancun Airjet, which is an inflatable hot tub capable of whisking four people into watery oblivion.

It's an amazing deal because usually the Cancun costs over £400, and Amazon currently has it on at £335.90, which is the next cheapest price we can find.

Featuring the latest Airjet system, it's an efficient pump that blows warm air through 81 jets for the ultimate massage, and it also has a rapid heating system to ensure your hot tub is ready as quickly as possible.

The cover is now reinforced, with safety lock clips and a built-in air chamber, and the package comes with a filter cartridge, chemical dispenser, a repair patch and a spa pump.

It's everything you need, then, to get set up and enjoying some spa time in your own garden. You just add water.

Lay-Z-Spa's inflatable hot tubs are very easy to use and maintain, but it's worth remembering they use quite a bit of electricity, and you'll need to buy chemicals to keep the water healthy.

But, especially when the sun is shining, there's no better way to relax and enjoy some quiet time, or to set off a garden party, than with your own hot tub. And to be able to buy one for just £300 is an opportunity not to be missed.