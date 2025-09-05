I'm a beauty editor and here's why the Beauty Drop Box from Boots is their best yet | Boots

I tried the new Beauty Drop Box from Boots and was blow away by the big named brands included in the set.

I’m very lucky that part of my job means I have to try and test beauty products, and beauty boxes are a regular on my desk. However, some beauty boxes will feature a standout product I can get excited about, and then the rest of the box is a bit meh. The Boots Beauty Drop Beauty Box is very different.

When I first picked up The Beauty Drop Beauty Box, something about its substantial weight told me immediately I was not getting a token handful of minis. At £40, this curated collection felt like a treasure trove, and honestly, for me, it’s the best Boots beauty box to date.

The Beauty Drop Beauty Box

For me, this box wins on every level. The first thing I noticed was the weight—it felt substantial in my hands, and that instantly raised my expectations. Unlike cheaper boxes crammed with tiny samples, this one focuses on quality over quantity, with full-sized cult favourites that I know I’ll actually use and love.

I also appreciate the well-balanced mix: skincare, makeup, haircare, SPF, and even fragrance, all covered in one box. It’s a risk-free way to discover products I’ve always wanted to try without committing to full price, and it doubles as the perfect gift. With its luxe feel, curated selection, and undeniable value, it’s just as rewarding to treat yourself as it is to give to someone else.

What’s inside the Boots Beauty box?

Boots lists nine products inside the box, and six of them are full-size, an impressive ratio that sets it apart. Here’s what you actually get:

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish – Last Glam Standing

Iconic London “Kissed by the Sun” Multi-Use Cheek Glow

FUL Colour Care Conditioner

Q+A Salicylic Acid Smoothing Lotion

Hello Sunday SPF50 Serum

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2 % + B5 15 ml

Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Perfume

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Facial Cleanser

I genuinely believe The Beauty Drop Beauty Box is the most thoughtfully curated, rewarding, and value-packed beauty box Boots has released. At £40, it's practically a beauty wardrobe in a box— from refreshing spritzes and serums to sun protection, fragrance, and conditioning care.

If you're after a beauty box that feels indulgent yet practical, luxurious yet bang-for-buck, this one nails it.

