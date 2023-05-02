News you can trust since 1854
Zoe Ball to host new ITV talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream - line-up of judges including Alan Carr

Zoe Ball has announced her new talent show where she will search for two musical stars to appear in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:42 BST

Zoe Ball has announced her exciting new career venture on social media. The 52-year-old Radio 2 host will host new talent contest Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV.

The competition series, which will air later this year, will see hopefuls compete to become musical theatre superstars.

The show will launch a nationwide search to find the future musical theatre performers of the smash hit and feel-good musical Mamma Mia!.

It will search for two stars to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! in London’s West End.

    On the panel of judges is comedian Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen in London’s West End.

    Announcing the news of the show on Twitter, Zoe wrote: “Super-Trouper-Duper happy to announce that I’m the host of Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream. A brand new talent show coming later this year to @itv and @itvx now…where’s my dungarees #MammaMiaDream.”

    Fans of the hit musical shared their excitement under the post. One person said: “Fantastic! Congratulations. Where do I apply?”

    Another person wrote: “Amazing, loved the ones ALW did and been saying for ages it should come back. Looking forward to it.”

    A third person added: “Fantastic. I feel like it has been forever since you was on TV. Brilliant news to read this.”

