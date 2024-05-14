Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany this summer.

The UEFA European Championship will be returning this summer from June 14 to July 14.

The international tournament, which sees the best 24 football team from across Europe compete over four weeks of fixtures, will be hosted by three-times winners Germany.

What are the Euro 2024 groups?

All 24 nations that qualified for Euro 2020 will begin the tournament in the group stages.

The six groups from A-F consist of four teams in each, and are as follows:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Netherlands, France, Poland, Austria

Group E: Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania

Group F: Portugal, Czechia, Georgia, Türkiye

When does Euro 2024 start?

The Euro 2024 tournament will kick-off at Munich, Germany on June 14.

The fixtures will be hosted across 10 German cities, including the capital, Berlin.

What are England’s Euro 2024 fixtures?

England have two warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, June 3 (7.45pm) and Iceland on Friday, June 7 (7.45pm) before the tournament begins.

Sunday, June 16: Serbia v ENGLAND (9pm)

Thursday, June 20: Denmark v ENGLAND (6pm)

Tuesday, June 25: ENGLAND v Slovenia (9pm)

What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures?

Scotland have two warm-up matches against Gibraltar on Monday, June 3 and Finland on Friday, June 7 (7.45pm) before the tournament begins. Friday, June 14: Germany v SCOTLAND (8pm)

Wednesday, June 19: SCOTLAND v Switzerland (8pm)

Sunday, June 23: SCOTLAND v Hungary (8pm)

When do the Euro 2024 knockout rounds start?

The knockout rounds start after the conclusion of the group stages (June 14-26) where each nation has plays three fixtures against the other teams in their selected pool.

The Round of 16 will be held over four dates towards the end of June and start of July:

Saturday, June 29: 2A v 2B, Berlin (6pm) - 1A v 2C, Dortmund (9pm)

Sunday, June 30: 1C v 3D/E/F, Gelsenkirchen (6pm) - 1B v 3A/D/E/F Cologne (9pm)

Monday, July 1: 2D v 2E, Düsseldorf﻿ (6pm) - 1F v 3A/B/C, Frankfurt (9pm)

Tuesday, July 2: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Munich (6pm) - 1D v 2F Leipzig (9pm)

The winners of these fixtures will advance to the quarter finals:

Friday, July 5: Stuttgart (6pm) and Hamburg (9pm)

Saturday, July 6: Düsseldorf (6pm) and Berlin (9pm)

The Semi-finals will be held on July 9 and 10:

Tuesday, July 9: Munich (9pm)

Wednesday, July 10: Dortmund (9pm)

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

How can I watch Euro 2024?

All Euro 2024 games will be shown live on terrestrial TV, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

The opening match between Germany and Scotland (June 14) will be shown live on ITV, with England’s third match against Slovenia (June 25) also being screened on ITV.

England’s other two group matches, against Serbia (June 16) and Denmark (June 20), will be shown live on BBC.

Scotland’s other two group matches against Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23) will be shown live on BBC.

Both channels will show the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

Who is favourite to win Euro 2024?

England’s Three Lions are 3/1 to win Euro 2024, alongside France (15/4), Germany (5/1), Spain and Portugal (8/1).