If you’ve ever dreamed of fleeing the rat race in favour of a life spent scaling the hills with only your trusty Border Collie and a hip flask for company, you’re in luck. What is thought to be the UK’s most remote house is up for sale, and it’s straight out of the novel Wuthering Heights.

The secluded dwelling is located in Skiddaw Forest towards the top end of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, a much sought-after area for buyers thanks to its tranquillity and jaw-dropping landscapes. And though it may look lonely, ‘Skiddaw House’ has a vibrant history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle and since then it has served as a shooting lodge, gamekeeper’s lodge, shepherd’s dwelling and a rambler’s bothy. It is currently being used as a youth hostel.

Mitchell’s , the agents listing the house and surrounding land, said it was the ideal opportunity to purchase ‘England’s most remote house’ or an investment in ‘environmental and habitat protection’. They said: “The expanse of land currently enjoys substantial payments from two separate Higher Level Stewardship schemes which end in 2024, with a possible option for an agreement extension going into 2025.

Most Popular

The historic property, in Skiddaw Forest in the Lake District, is around 90 minutes away from the nearest village. Pic: RightMove

“Both schemes seek to restore upland bird and dwarf heathland habitats as well as the peatland bogs which are scattered across the land. Shooting rights are included in the sale, there has historically been a very successful grouse shoot across the land with the sport continuing to the present day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were you to purchase Skiddaw House, you’d also snap up 3,000 acres of moorland. The property is only accessible on foot along the Cumbrian Way or by a 4x4 vehicle via Bassenthwaite village nearby, so it’s doubtful you’d get any unwanted visitors.

Mosedale and Threkheld are over a 90 minute walk away through part of the Cumbrian Way which has some of the “most beautiful and contrasting landscapes Cumbria has to offer”, starting in Ulverston near Morecambe Bay and ending in the Border City of Carlisle in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad