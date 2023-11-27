World's oldest whisky found in Scottish castle is fetching £13,000 a bottle at auction
The world's oldest Scottish whisky - as tasted by Queen Victoria - is up for auction and several bottles have hit their reserve price of £10,000
The 'world's oldest whisky' found hidden in a Scottish castle and once sipped by Queen Victoria is fetching £13,000 a bottle at auction.
The collection of bottles were discovered behind a cellar door in Blair Castle, Perthshire, Scotland - distilled around 190 years ago in 1833.
It is understood to be the oldest known Scotch whisky in existence with 24 bottles currently being sold by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.
The bottles are expected to sell for over £240,000 - and several bottles have already hit their £10,000 reserve price.
The auction's leading lot has already attracted 27 bids of up to £13,000.
The sale opened on Friday and is set to close on Monday (4 December).
Whisky Auctioneer said: "When discovered, the bottles were found with a plaque that stated a distillation year of 1833, bottling year of 1841, and a subsequent rebottling year of 1932.
"Should these dates be accurate, this would mean the bottles contain the oldest known, by vintage, Scotch whisky left in existence.''