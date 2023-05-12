Woman ‘disgusted’ after live worms crawl out of Morrisons fish while she was cooking

A woman has been left ‘sick to her stomach’ after she found live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while she was cooking. Laura Taynton, 33, was about to serve up a homemade monkfish curry to friends when she spotted something wriggling around the pan.

She was left horrified when she discovered four worms - around 1.5 inches long - crawling out of the monkfish tails she had bought for £18 from the supermarket giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, who ‘couldn’t believe what she was seeing’ in her pan, said she immediately ‘lost her appetite’ and threw away the meal, which had cost her £44 in total.

Laura said: "I felt sick to my stomach. The whole thing had to go in the bin. Honestly, it was absolutely disgusting. There were four worms. All alive.

Most Popular

"None of us could eat after seeing that. It was vile. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

She said she was “so embarrassed” as she was making dinner for friends, and had to explain to them what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said she bought the monkfish tails from the Squires Gate Lane Morrisons branch in her hometown of Blackpool. She said one of the store’s fishmongers recommended the product and she purchased two fish tails for £18.

Laura paid £18 for the monkfish at Morrisons

Laura said: "I went to Morrisons and spoke to the fishmonger about buying everything I needed for making a good fish curry. We went through my basket and he gave me tips on what I needed to make a delicious curry from scratch.

"He recommended the monkfish tails, which cost £9.20 each. It was only after I made the sauce, cubed the fish and began stirring it all together that I noticed something moving in the pan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said that a customer service advisor from the supermarket reassured Laura that the worms aren’t harmful to humans and are killed when the fish is cooked. Morrisons has also given Laura £20 on her Morrisons loyalty card.