Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton. The teenager was found with fatal stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton just after 4.30pm on Monday (September 18), West Midlands Police has confirmed.

The police said the boy was treated by paramedics but he was sadly declared dead at the scene. Two men, both aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder and one, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio remain in police custody as the murder investigation is underway. The boy’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers, the police said.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular