Wilko is will be closing its first shoping this week after falling into administration. The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday (September 12) and Thursday (September 14) after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores. It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

A last-ditch attempt by the owner of HMV to strike a rescue deal for Wilko has failed.

Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

Stores to close on Thursday September 14

Ashford, Kent

Avonmeads, Bristol

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Basildon, Essex

Belle Vale, Liverpool

Burnley, Lancashire

Clydebank, Glasgow

Cortonwood, Barnsley

Dagenham, Essex

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Folkestone, Kent

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Hammersmith, London

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Morriston, Swansea

New Malden, South-west London

North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl, Wales

Southampton West Quay

St Austell, Cornwall

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Truro, Cornwall

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Walsall