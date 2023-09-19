Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilko is set to close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed. The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.

The high street stalwart, which was founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month . Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.

The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed and PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.

No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal , meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.

Depsite the takeovers, nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures. Here’s the full list of the 111 Wilko stores that will shut next week.

Full list of Wilko stores that will close next week

The following stores will close on Monday, September 25:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

A shopper walks past a Wilko store in Putney on September 12, 2023 in London.

More closures will follow on Wednesday, September 27:

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

And again on Friday, September 29: