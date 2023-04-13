Who will replace Rylan on It Takes Two – AJ Odudu, Helen Skelton in the running

The BBC is looking for a new host to join the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two after presenter Rylan Clark called it quits. The X Factor star announced he was leaving the show after four years.

Rylan hosted the show alongside Janette Manrara and Zoe Ball. In a statement on Twitter, Rylan wrote: “After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.”

The BBC is due to announce the next presenter of It Takes Two soon, but some famous faces have already been tipped off to join the programme. Whoever gets the spot would be co-presenting alongside former Strictly pro dancer Janette Manrara.

Janette joined the Strictly behind-the-scenes show after host Zoe Ball left the series, with Rylan taking over the main presenter spot. From AJ Odudu to Helen Skelton, fans have already speculated who could replace Rylan as the It Takes Two presenter.

Who could replace Rylan on It Takes Two?

AJ Odudu

Presenter AJ Odudu reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 but was sadly unable to perform due to injury. She is now among those being tipped to replace Rylan on It Takes Two.

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton, 39, described her time on Strictly as “life changing” and became a runner-up in the 2022 series. She is now in the running to replace Rylan after gaining widespread popularity from adoring fans.

Fleur East

Strictly runner-up Fleur, like Rylan, is a former X Factor contestant turned presenter. She currently presents Hits Radio and was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! so it’s not a stretch to consider her following in the footsteps of Rylan again.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose won the Strictly 2021 series alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice with a moving silent dance to raise awareness of the deaf community. An audience of over 11 million people tuned in to watch her win, so she would be a popular choice if she was given the It Takes Two spot.

Oti Mabuse

