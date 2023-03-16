Jeff Thomas, a model and social media influencer, died earlier this month at the age of 35, shocking the industry and his fans. A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department discovered his body in an apartment building in Miami on March 8. Earlier that day he had published an Instagram post about ‘mental health’.

The cause of death is being investigated , with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner explaining it won’t be determined until an autopsy is complete. The news was first shared by TMZ on Thursday morning (March 16), saying the officers are still investigating his death.

The Instagram post - the most recent one he posted - featured a photo of him lounging in an outdoor pool in Miami. He captioned the photo as: “A cold plunge a day keeps the doctor away,” along with hashtags: #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth.

His death has since sparked tributes from many fans and famous faces who have gone to the comments section of Thomas’ post. Model Sasha Colby wrote: “Rest in Love.” Fashion designer Timo Weiland said: “Will love you always, @iamjeffthomas devastated to lose your bright light and even brighter energy in this life, angel.”

Kris Haigh, vice president of luxury clothing store Vince added: “I met you many years ago in NY. You never failed to bring an upbeat energy every time I saw you. We never know what people are going through. I will use this as a reminder to ask people how they are more even when they seem happy on the outside. RIP Jeff.”

Who was Jeff Thomas?

As noted on One Popsicle’s website, Thomas also majored in International Business at Texas State University, before starting his arts and modelling career. He had previously appeared in commercials and catwalk shows.

His muscular physique made him the ideal candidate for underwear modelling, and his Instagram account featured countless photographs and videos of the fitness enthusiast flaunting his body on the beach.

Where did Jeff Thomas die?

According to a report by a national newspaper, Miami police were called to a death at a luxury apartment building at Brickell Avenue at 4.12pm on March 8. His body was found on the sidewalk below and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.