The bunker is reportedly hidden deep underneath the Russian President’s Gelendzhik Palace mansion. The Mansion, which has its own church, casino, fully-equipped gym, ice hockey rink and entertainment room, is cut off from the rest of Russia by 17,000 acres of woodland guarded by the FSB security services as well as special no-fly and no-boat zones.

However, it seems designers of the mansion have given away a secret bunker beneath the palace after posting schematics online. The construction firm, Metro Style, which built Gelendzhik Palace posted the blueprints of the mansion online to show examples of their work, revealing tunnels two separate blast-proof tunnels connected by an elevator which descends roughly 50 metres below the surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the plans, each is encased in thick concrete and supplied with plenty of fresh water, ventilation and cables to support VIPs for up to weeks at a time. The lower tunnel has cable racks that could be used to carry electricity, lighting and fibre-optic cables into a command post.

The diagrams were removed from Metro Style’s website in 2016, but were still visible on the Wayback Machine, an archive of online content. They were shared to the Business Insider by the Anti-Corruption Foundation founded by jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Most Popular

The first tunnel is around 40 metres long and is set into the cliffs, with the exit emerging roughly halfway down the cliff face. Navalny’s team referred to this tunnel as the ‘tasting room’ - claiming it contains proper living quarters where Putin and his associates could enjoy a view of the sea still remaining protected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to shift the narrative of the war blame onto the West during his Victory Day speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad