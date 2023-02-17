Dame Zandra Rhodes and Alexa Chung

Hundreds gathered to say their goodbyes to fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday (February 16). Celebrities the designer frequently worked with including Kate Moss and Stormzy were in attendance.

As expected, many of the stars made sure they were dressed appropriately with most wearing the designer’s own creations to honour her legacy. Kate Moss and her daughter Lila attended the memorial service with Kate sporting a floral dress under a black coat with buttons and a black beret style hat. Lila opted for a Vivienne Westwood red bag.

Dame Vivienne Westwood died on December 29 surrounded by her family in South London. The 81-year old was a pioneer for British Fashion and played a key role in the punk movement in the 1970s and rose to prominence by outfitting the Sex Pistols as they shot to fame.

Representatives for Westwood said she died “peacefully, surrounded by her family” adding She had continued to do the things she loved, including designing, working on her book and making art “up until the last moment”.

