The shocking scene of four children playing on a railway line as a train hurtles past has been released in a video clip. The 29 second clip was filmed in July 2022, shortly before 5pm.

The incident, captured on a CCTV camera, was recently uploaded to Network Rail’s official Twitter account, where they said: “This is NOT how you should act near the railway. Please remind your children about how dangerous the railway can be”.

It has so far racked up over 41,000 thousand views in a matter of days, and shows two children just mere metres away from a live track. As the train passes close to one of the children, he enthusiastically waves and dances.

As the Great Western Railway train passes, two more children emerge and walk along the track to the other side, seemingly unaware of the danger they are in. The clip ends as they eventually make it across the track.

Despite this shocking footage, there is a downward trend of fatalities from people getting hit by trains each year. In 2020/2021 - excluding suicides - 23 people died as a result from getting hit by a train, according to Statista.

