Police have confirmed they will be introducing unmarked speed camera vans in the hope of reducing road deaths and injuries.

The move comes after more than 50,000 road offences detected in the county last year involved one of the ‘Fatal Five’ which includes careless driving, excessive speed, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Northamptonshire Police announced they would be introducing the ‘unusual’ step after 29 people lost their lives on the county’s roads in 2021, and a further 280 received serious injuries from collisions.

The force said the unmarked van would be used in various locations around Northamptonshire, and priority for the van’s use will be given to roads with high collision rates or where poor driving has been reported.

Superintendent Jen Helm, head of operations at Northamptonshire Police and chair of the county’s Safer Roads Alliance, said: “I know the majority consider everyone getting home safe as more important than travelling the extra 10mph over the speed limit or checking their mobile phones while driving, but sometimes people lose focus.

“However, there are those who choose to deliberately drive or ride irresponsibly or illegally on our roads when they think they can get away with it. This is what the unmarked enforcement van is designed to tackle.”

If drivers are caught speeding they are already asked to attend a speed awareness course or receive three penalty points on their licence with both instances including a £100 fine.

The force’s Safer Roads operations manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “We know that people change their driving behaviour when they see a marked police vehicle and using unmarked vehicles is nothing new. However, this is the first time we’ve adopted this approach when it comes to mobile enforcement.”

Mobile Speed Camera Van