Rightmove has predicted that mortgage rates will drop in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rightmove, the UK’s largest online real estate property portal, have unveiled their property forecast for 2024 - which has predicted price decreases in the New Year.

Over the past few years, the housing market has seen record breaking price increases, as well as a large demand for houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was due to the increase in cost of living, leading to interest and mortgage rates to spike, with many putting their house buying plans on hold.

Rightmove reported that the average asking price for housing was set to decrease in 2023 by 2 per cent.

The predictions from Rightmove were reflected during the year, as they revealed the housing market has been “better than many predicted”.

Rightmove have now released their forecast for 2024, which has revealed further price decreases.

Rightmove have released their forecast for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their forecast, Rightmove explained that the housing market will return to “normal levels of activity following the frenetic post-pandemic period”.

They have predicted that new seller asking prices will be 1 percent lower across the UK.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “It’s likely to be another muted year for the market, however the better than anticipated activity this year has shown that many buyers are still getting on with satisfying their housing needs.

“We predict a modest average 1% fall in new seller asking prices in 2024. The underlying level of good demand at the right price makes it unlikely that we will see a more significant drop in prices next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our forecast is based on its whole of market data and house price predictive model using millions of supply, demand and pricing data, along with insights from estate agents and a panel of Rightmove experts.”

However, they reported that in areas that have fewer houses for sale, prospective buyers may find new sellers’ asking prices remaining flat, or with a very slight increase in comparison to 2023.

Tim continued: “In areas where sellers are struggling to attract affordability-stretched buyers, or needing to sell quickly due to a change of circumstance, new job opportunity, or strong desire for a lifestyle change, we are likely to see even more competitive pricing.”

For those wanting to sell a home in 2024, Rightmove has explained that the levels of sales being agreed upon is 10 percent lower than 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the average time for a seller to find a buyer has increased from 45 days to 66 days, but those with competitive prices have been able to find a buyer quicker.

Tim further explained: “New sellers will need to compete with their cut-price neighbours, and work with their estate agent to start with a competitive price, rather than starting too high and needing to reduce later. Our research shows that pricing right at the outset maximises the initial impact among local buyers and gives new sellers a much greater likelihood of a successful sale.”