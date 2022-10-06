Households in the United Kingdom could lose power for up to three hours at a time this coming winter, National Grid ESO has officially warned.

In what is the worst case scenario set out by National Grid ESO, homes all over the country could see power cuts become a stark reality should Russia shut down access to natural gas in mainland Europe this winter.

“In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day - generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks,” said National Grid ESO.