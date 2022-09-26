Tripadvisor have released their annual round up of the best of the best places to eat in the United Kingdom , with the Tripadvisor Awards 2022 .

The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

The lists are broken down into four different categories; the best places in the UK for a date night, the best places in the UK for fine dining, the best everyday restaurants in the UK and a collection of hidden gems found across the UK.

Did one of your favourite places to eat get rated amongst the top ten Tripadvisor have revealed this morning? Read on to find out.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which restaurants were named in Tripadvisors Awards 2022.

The best Date Night Restaurant in the UK

Salamander Restaurant

Salamander in Mevagissey - the best UK restaurant for that special first date

Address: 4-6 Tregoney Hill, Mevagissey England

Rating: 5/5

“We have been going to the Salamander for several years, it just always delivers.”

“We went to the Salamander twice and had a fantastic meal each time, the food is amazing.”

“Absolutely fantastic food cooked to perfection. My partner’s steak was delicious with no fat or gristle on it and he ate it all. My fish dish was also delicious”

“Visited Salamander for the first time this evening & what a treat! The selection of fish is excellent, the atmosphere is friendly and relaxed and everything we had was delicious.”

To find out more or make a booking, visit their page on Tripadvisor .

The best Everyday Eats Restaurant in the UK

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

Makars Gormet Mash - Tripadvisor’s top pick for the best Everyday Eats Restaurant in the UK

Address: 12 N. Bank St Use 9 North Bank St for Entrance, Edinburgh EH1 2LN Scotland

Rating: 5/5

“BEST SAUSAGE & MASH EVER”

“At first I was unsure If I could eat here as I am vegan but I was helped tremendously by my Irish waiter David, he ensured me that my meal would be vegan and remanded his favourite of the vegan dishes”

“Fantastic food, fun staff. Truly, a wonderful meal. This place is busy for a reason. We had the haggis and vegetarian sausages with cheesy mash. The sauce was beautiful.”

“Visited here for the first time and will be back the next time we are in Edinburgh. Friendly staff and a nice atmosphere. The food was excellent.”

“Unique dishes with excellent mash potato choices”

To find out more or make a booking, visit their page on Tripadvisor .

The best Fine Dining Restaurant in the UK

The Old Stamp House Restaurant

The Old Stamp House Restaurant - the best UK restaurant for fine dining according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards.

Address: Church Street The Old Stamp House, Ambleside LA22 0BU England

Rating: 5/5

“From start to finish this was a fabulous food experience like no other. Even for a rather fussy diner like me who doesn’t like fish, seafood or offal the alternatives served up were fantastic.”

“My wife and I ate lunch here today and were blown away by the quality of the food and the service.”

“Exquisite food and wine flight to match. Give this place another (Michelin) star!”

“I can’t recommend this restaurant enough. It was fantastic from start to finish. Wonderful experience the food was out of this world.“

To find out more or make a booking, visit their page on Tripadvisor .

The best Hidden Gem in the UK

La Fiesta Restaurant

La Fiesta Restaurant was rated as the best hidden gem in the UK, according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards

Address: 45 Doncaster Road Armthorpe, Doncaster DN3 2BU England

Rating: 5/5

“Absolutely amazing food! Great value for money! The staff were delightful, friendly & efficient!”

“Every meal was beautifully cooked. Food was to die for. The staff were very helpful and cheery.”

“Both me and my partner enjoyed all the food here. We had the all you can eat tapas and I would 100% recommend it. Some of the best food in Doncaster for dining in.”

“Delicious food and excellent service. Value for money. Highly recommend for a nice night out”

To find out more or make a booking, visit their page on Tripadvisor .

Who were the top 10 UK restaurants according to Tripadvisor?

The full list of Tripadvisor’s top UK restaurants are as follows:

Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK