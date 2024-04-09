Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A toddler saved her mum's life after she had an epileptic seizure and fell in the bath.

Emma Evans, 33, was running a bath for her 3-year-old daughter Amelia when she had a seizure and fell into the bath on March 16. Amelia shouted for Alun, 52, Emma’s husband, saying “mummy pinched my bath”.

After Amelia shouted, Alun ran into the bathroom and according to Emma found her underwater and “navy blue, with no pulse and not breathing. Alun pulled Emma out of the water, gave two rescue breaths and started chest compressions. After six rounds of CPR, Alun had managed to bring Emma’s pulse and breathing back before paramedics arrived on scene.

Emma, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 22, spent five days at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, and has now made a full recovery.

Alun, Amelia and Emma Evans.

Emma, an operating department practitioner, from Bridgend, South Wales, said: “My husband brought me back to life but if my daughter hadn't said anything or wasn't in the room then I wouldn’t be here now - it would be a completely different story. I’m still just in disbelief, it was her actions that saved me, I just feel like given her age she’s gone above and beyond.”