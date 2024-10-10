Urgent product recall as TK Maxx and Homesense pull granola bars from shelves due to undeclared allergen

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Oct 2024, 08:16 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 08:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An urgent food recall notice has been issued for a popular snack sold at TK Maxx and Homesense.

Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars have been pulled from shelves due undeclared milk in the products.

The Food Standards Agency said in its recall notice: “TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling Chocolate Chip Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars and Variety Pack Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tk Maxx and its Homesense stores have recalled a popular granola bar due to an undeclared allergen.Tk Maxx and its Homesense stores have recalled a popular granola bar due to an undeclared allergen.
Tk Maxx and its Homesense stores have recalled a popular granola bar due to an undeclared allergen. | AFP via Getty Images

“This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The products included in the recall include the 10-bar packs of Oatrageous Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars with the best before date of 03 May 2025, and the Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars variety pack, which includes 6 x S’Mores 6 x Chocolate Chunk, and 6 x Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and the best before date of 03 May 2025.

The company has said that the above products were on sale at TK Maxx and Homesense stores between August 2024 and October 2024.

The FSA added: “If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund. For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”

Related topics:TK MaxxFood Standards AgencyProduct recall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice