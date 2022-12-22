The Traitors finale is here and the remaining contestants will battle it out for the huge prize pot. The faithful have the chance to split the £82,000 cash prize, but if they don’t manage to banish all the traitors, the traitors will leave with everything.

The final week of the brand new BBC One show The Traitors has seen the remaining contestants up the ante when it comes to deception and paranoia. At the start of the week, bookies favourite Amanda was booted out following a coup led by fellow traitor Wilfred.

The game also lost fan favourites Fay and Andrea with the Traitors happy to pick off the more cunning and suspicious faithfuls. Heading into the final, Wilfred has recruited another traitor in Kieran but after a series of backstabbing banishments, the new recruit is highly suspicious and ready to take down his team mate if need be.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC’s The Traitors finale and who’s in the running to win the inaugural series .

Who is in the final of The Traitors BBC?

Aaron

Team: Faithful

Aaron is a 24-year-old property agent from Portsmouth. WIth a background in sales, Aaron’s best quality is reading people’s body language and personality.

Aaron has previously been viewed as a potential traitor by other members of the faithful - particularly Maddy and John. Despite Maddy swaying from Aaron to Wilfred at the last minute, the faithful have locked their eyes on Aaron as the male traitor.

Hannah

Team: Faithful

Hannah is a 32-year-old comedian from London. With her career in comedy, Hannah has revelled in playing someone new but her loyalty to Wilfred could be costly.

Hannah has been accused by other members of the faithful for being too enthusiastic at the roundtable and has formed a strong bond with traitor Wilfred. However, fans have suspected it might all be a game and she may turn on Will at the last minute.

Kieran

Team: Traitor

Kieran is a 42-year-old Solutions Consultant from Hertfordshire. After already being banished from the competition once, Kieran is hoping his allegiance with Wilfred will pay out.

Kieran is now having to fight suspicion from both the faithful and the traitors and it will be interesting to see if he will throw Wilf under the bus to protect his place on the show.

Meryl

Team: Faithful

Meryl is a 25-year-old call centre agent from Edinburgh. Meryl has dwarfism and believes it has given her a different perspective whilst on the show. However, her gung-ho attitude has led her down some dead ends before - can she correct that tonight?

A few faithful heads have started to turn toward Meryl recently - most notably Maddy and Andrea. She has mainly been criticised by other members of the faithful for her accusations.

Wilfred

Wilfred is the last remaining traitor from the start of the show

Team: Traitor

Wilfred is a 28-year-old senior fundraiser from North London. He is looking to be the first ever traitor to win the series and, up to this point, has played a blinder. With Maddy out the way, surely the faithful can’t stop him… but what about his fellow traitor?

Currently, it looks like Wilf’s allegiance with Hannah and Aaron is saving his reputation with the faithful but if Kieran feels backed into a corner at any point, he could throw Wilf under the bus… granted the faithful play along.

Who left The Traitors last night?

In the penultimate episode of the show, the contestants decided to banish Maddy from the game. Despite a few wild accusations, Maddy was the only remaining

When is the Traitors BBC finale?

