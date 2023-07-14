The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches 2023: 50 best beaches in the UK - is your area on the list?
The top 50 beaches in the UK has been revealed - see if your area makes the list
The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.
It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.