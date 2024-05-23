The Script 2024 UK tour: ticket prices, dates and locations - what you need to know
The hard-working Irish pop-rock band, The Script, will be performing across the UK throughout November.
The tour will follow the release of the band’s seventh studio album, Satellites, on August 16.
This will be their first entry since the death of the band’s cofounder and lead guitarist, Mark Sheehan passed away in April 2023 after a short illness.
Speaking about the loss, lead singer and cofounder Danny O’Donoghue explained: "The album cover is silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who's been with us from the beginning. Then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there. He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future."
Scroll through to find out the dates, locations, setlist and the opening act for the UK tour.
The Script UK tour dates and locations
- November 13 at The SSE Arena, Belfast
- November 18 at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- November 19 at Bournemouth International Centre
- November 20 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- November 22 at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- November 23 at The O2, London
- November 25 at M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- November 26 at OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 28 at First Direct Arena, Leeds
- November 29 at Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- November 30 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Who will be the opening act for The Script UK tour?
The Script will be accompanied by Rock/Pop artist Tom Walker, best known for his international hit single Leave a Light On.
Tom Walker was the biggest UK-signed selling artist in 2019. His latest album, I Am, which will focus on his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair, will be released on May 31.
The Script UK tour setlist
Based from The Script’s last performance at Queimódromo, Porto, Portugal, Setlist.fm predicts their setlist will be:
1. Superheroes
2. Rain
3. The Man Who Can’t Be Moved
4. Paint the Town Green
5. Nothing
6. The Last Time
7. If You Could See Me Now
8. Before The Worst
9. Six Degrees of Separation
10. Something Unreal
11. For The First Time
12. No Good in Goodbye
13. Breakeven
14. Hall of Fame
How to get tickets for The Script UK Tour?
The General Onsale starts tomorrow (May 24) from 9.30am and can be booked here. Tickets start from around £41.50 and there will be ticket limit of four tickets per person and per credit card.
