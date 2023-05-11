News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

The most popular baby names in 2023 so far revealed: Olivia & Noah take top spots - full list

These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 11th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read

After holding on to the top spot for five years, Liam has been surpassed as the most popular baby name for boys. Baby Center, a digital resource for parents that helps expectant parents explore and select baby names in the US, publishes an annual list of the most popular names.

The site also keeps track of the most popular names in real time, with the list changing as parents share what names they have chosen for their newborns. According to the most recent statistics, Liam has been the most popular boy’s name since 2019, however, Noah, which was ranked in second place in 2022, has clinched the top spot for baby boys this year so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aiden and James round out the top five names for boys, moving up to number four and number five, respectively, and replacing Elijah and Meteo which held the spots last year.

The most popular girl’s names have also shifted slightly, with Luna climbing four spots from last year. Olivia, on the other hand, has remained at the top of the list for the third year in a row.

Most Popular

    Sophia, which was the most popular name for 11 years in a row, has fallen, with the name not even making it to the top 10. However, Lily’s fortunes are improving as it has grown in popularity among expectant parents.

    While the list follows the current trend in the US, the UK has yet to reveal its list for 2023. Muhammad was named the most popular baby boy in the UK in 2022, but he is now ranked 37th in the US. Noah also proved to be popular among UK parents as it ranked second on the boys’ list, closely followed by Jack, Theo, Leo, Oliver and George.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On the girl’s list, Lily surpassed Olivia to take the top spot for the first time in seven years.

    Sophia came in second, Olivia came in third, and Amelia came in fourth for 2022. Ava, Isla, Freya, Aria, Ivy and Mia were the other names to emerge in the top 10 on the girls list.

    These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center. These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center.
    These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center.

    Top 50 most popular baby names in 2023 so far

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Girls 

    1. Olivia
    2. Layla
    3. Maya
    4. Chloe
    5. Gianna
    6. Hazel
    7. Nova
    8. Willow
    9. Elizabeth
    10. Ivy
    11. Nora
    12. Athena
    13. Isla
    14. Scarlett
    15. Zoey
    16. Delilah
    17. Avery
    18. Mila
    19. Paisley
    20. Lucy
    21. Penelope
    22. Eliana
    23. Hannah
    24. Leah
    25. Madison
    26. Maria
    27. Savannah
    28. Gabriella
    29. Emma
    30. Charlotte
    31. Isabella
    32. Ava
    33. Amelia
    34. Luna
    35. Lily
    36. Aurora
    37. Sophia
    38. Harper
    39. Mia
    40. Ellie
    41. Evelyn
    42. Grace
    43. Violet
    44. Aria
    45. Elena
    46. Ella
    47. Abigail
    48. Victoria
    49. Sofia
    50. Emily

    Boys

    1. Noah
    2. Liam
    3. Oliver
    4. Elijah
    5. Leo
    6. Mateo
    7. Ethan
    8. James
    9. Lucas
    10. Aiden
    11. Luca
    12. Asher
    13. Jack
    14. Logan
    15. Mason
    16. Michael
    17. Benjamin
    18. Luke
    19. Theo
    20. Kai
    21. Levi
    22. Carter
    23. Daniel
    24. Henry
    25. Sebastian
    26. Jayden
    27. Elias
    28. Ezra
    29. William
    30. Jackson
    31. Alexander
    32. Julian
    33. Gabriel
    34. Hudson
    35. John
    36. Maverick
    37. Muhammad
    38. Adam
    39. Nathan
    40. Samuel
    41. Thomas
    42. Jacob
    43. Waylon
    44. David
    45. Josiah
    46. Atlas
    47. Grayson
    48. Matthew
    49. Micah
    50. Wyatt
    Related topics:Baby namesParents