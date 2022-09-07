New prime minister Liz Truss has made the first big decision of her premiership this week and decided who will hold positions in her cabinet.

The reshuffle has seen an almost complete overhaul, and even before the new cabinet was announced Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries quit their respective roles as home secretary and culture secretary.

The new positions were announced throughout the day yesterday, and familiar names such as Jacob Rees Mogg and Therese Coffey have been given positions in the Truss government.

Here’s the full line-up of Lis Truss’ cabinet and the positions they will fill.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng is 6ft 4in (image: Getty Images)

Kwarteng replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury and he moves over from being business secretary.

Therese Coffey - Deputy prime minister and health secretary

Therese Coffey has been appointed as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minster. (Credit: Getty Images)

The former secretary for works and pensions replaces Dominic Raab as the PM’s deputy as well as being given the top job at the department of health.

Suella Braverman - Home secretary