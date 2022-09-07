The Liz Truss Cabinet: who has been given a position in new prime minister’s government - including Kwasi Kwarteng
The cabinet met for the first time today (7 September) at 10 Downing Street
New prime minister Liz Truss has made the first big decision of her premiership this week and decided who will hold positions in her cabinet.
The reshuffle has seen an almost complete overhaul, and even before the new cabinet was announced Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries quit their respective roles as home secretary and culture secretary.
The new positions were announced throughout the day yesterday, and familiar names such as Jacob Rees Mogg and Therese Coffey have been given positions in the Truss government.
Here’s the full line-up of Lis Truss’ cabinet and the positions they will fill.
Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor
Kwarteng replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury and he moves over from being business secretary.
Therese Coffey - Deputy prime minister and health secretary
The former secretary for works and pensions replaces Dominic Raab as the PM’s deputy as well as being given the top job at the department of health.