News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Liz Truss Cabinet: who has been given a position in new prime minister’s government - including Kwasi Kwarteng

The cabinet met for the first time today (7 September) at 10 Downing Street

By Patrick Hollis
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:26 pm

New prime minister Liz Truss has made the first big decision of her premiership this week and decided who will hold positions in her cabinet.

The reshuffle has seen an almost complete overhaul, and even before the new cabinet was announced Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries quit their respective roles as home secretary and culture secretary.

The new positions were announced throughout the day yesterday, and familiar names such as Jacob Rees Mogg and Therese Coffey have been given positions in the Truss government.

Here’s the full line-up of Lis Truss’ cabinet and the positions they will fill.

Most Popular

    Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor

    Kwasi Kwarteng is 6ft 4in (image: Getty Images)

    Kwarteng replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury and he moves over from being business secretary.

    Therese Coffey - Deputy prime minister and health secretary

    Therese Coffey has been appointed as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minster. (Credit: Getty Images)

    The former secretary for works and pensions replaces Dominic Raab as the PM’s deputy as well as being given the top job at the department of health.

    Suella Braverman - Home secretary

    Suella Braverman is the new Home Secretary. (redit: Getty Images)