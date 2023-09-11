The Great British Bake Off 2023: Areas in Britain with the worst bakers revealed - is your area on the list?
With the new season of The Great British Bake Off upon us, new research has the worst areas in the Britain with the worst bakers
Ahead of the new season of the Great British Bake Off, new research has revealed the areas in Britain with the worst bakers. The new series starring Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith is set to start soon.
The research, commissioned by Samsung’s Series 7 AI Oven, revealed despite many areas open about their failures in the kitchen, 74 percent of the nation find baking shows like GBBO inspiring.
The new research revealed it’s Leicester who is home to the worst bakers, with a whopping 66 percent saying their cakes are disastrous. We move from East Midlands to West with Birmingham coming in second place with 64 percent.
The capital rounds off the top three, with 59 percent with the rest of the list largely based in the north of the country, with major cities such as Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, and Nottingham hoping to improve their skills with the new Bake Off airing soon.
UK cities home to the highest number of bad bakers
According to the survey, these are the cities home to the highest number of self-confessed worst bakers.
- Leicester - 66 percent (say their cakes are disastrous)
- Birmingham - 64 percent
- London - 59 percent
- Leeds - 58 percent
- Liverpool - 58 percent
- Glasgow - 57 percent
- Nottingham – 56 percent
- Manchester - 52 percent
- Norwich - 51 percent
- Sheffield - 49 percent
Gino Grossi, from Samsung UK, said: “Our research says that over 55 percent of the nation have blamed their oven for their baking disasters, while 70 percent feel having smarter tech in the kitchen would help improve their baking skills.”