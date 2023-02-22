Graham Norton will be joined by a star-studded cast of A-listers in this week’s instalment of The Graham Norton Show. The flagship BBC One show welcomes stars from across the globe to its studio every Friday.

Norton has kept the UK entertained over the years with his long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two in 2007 before switching to BBC One in 2009. During this time, the Irish presenter has interviewed high-profile celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, and Kate Winslet.

Last week Graham was joined by stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) including Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan and Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman. Meanwhile, pop star Pink performed her new single ‘Trustfall’.

Who is set to appear on The Graham Norton show this week?

Joining Graham Norton in the studio this week will be legendary actors Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Patrick Stewart. Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose will join the pair on the sofa alongside The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal.

Performing her latest single ‘Weekends’, BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings will be singing the show out.

Dame Helen Mirren has been cast as Golda Meir (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

How to watch the The Graham Norton Show