The full list of 208 employers who breached minimum wage rules

The Challenge Network - Liquidation 26 May 2020, Lambeth, SE1, failed to pay £154,682.33 to 3,600 workers.

Mr Rupert Galliers-Pratt, Northumberland, NE43, failed to pay £64,094.37 to 7 workers.

The Feel Good Group Limited, trading as The Tanning Shop, Darlington, DL1, failed to pay £34,738.83 to 355 workers.

Belmont Day Nursery Ltd, Redbridge, IG1, failed to pay £31,599.90 to 11 workers.

Hanmi Gallery Limited, Camden, W1T, failed to pay £28,999.51 to 8 workers.

J E Beale Public Limited Company - Administration 20 January 2020, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, BH1, failed to pay £25,005.67 to 1,177 workers.

Nike Group Hotels Limited, trading as Coppid Beech Hotel, Bracknell Forest, RG12, failed to pay £24,862.62 to 138 workers.

Mere Golf & Country Club Limited, Cheshire East, WA16, failed to pay £24,337.65 to 64 workers.

Ewart Aberdeen Properties Limited (previously Dominvs Project Company Limited), trading as Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen Airport, Aberdeen City, AB21, failed to pay £23,868.72 to 76 workers.

Magnum Care Limited, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £22,711.44 to 174 workers.

Charles Hurst Limited, Belfast, BT12, failed to pay £22,546.84 to 42 workers.

Yarr Ltd (active proposal to strike off), trading as Maryland Chicken, Leicester, LE5 , failed to pay £21,089.55 to 16 workers.

Days Bournemouth Limited - Dissolved 13 April 2021, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, BH1, failed to pay £18,473.51 to 9 workers.

Clarenco LLP, Buckinghamshire, HP14, failed to pay £17,975.83 to 49 workers.

Mitie Limited, Southwark, SE1, failed to pay £17,893.98 to 91 workers.

Benla Limited, trading as The Best Fish and Chips, Lewes, BN10, failed to pay £17,159.85 to 1 worker.

London General Transport Services Limited, trading as Go-Ahead London, Merton, SW19, failed to pay £16,316.91 to 101 workers.

House of Fraser Limited (under new ownership), Bolsover, NG20, failed to pay £16,235.19 to 354 workers.

The App Experts Limited, City of London, EC4N, failed to pay £15,317.92 to 65 workers.

North West Transport Services Limited, Calderdale, HX6, failed to pay £14,633.31 to 5 workers.

Kaye’s Hotels Limited, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £14,494.56 to 118 workers.

UK Auto Wash Limited, Southwark, SE15, failed to pay £13,209.92 to 6 workers.

Evans Dakota Services Limited (name changed to Dakota Hospitality Limited 1 February 2019), trading as Dakota Hotels, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £12,413.57 to 29 workers.

Greencore Food To Go Limited, Bolsover, S43, failed to pay £12,022.24 to 602 workers.

Mitchell Potatoes Ltd, Rugby, CV23, failed to pay £10,682.09 to 10 workers.

Carol Spinks Homecare Ltd, Cornwall, PL12, failed to pay £10,436.77 to 11 workers.

Mr Abid Hussain, trading as B & H Car Services, Newham, E13, failed to pay £10,304.45 to 1 worker.

L & M(Heating)Supplies Limited, North Northamptonshire, NN10, failed to pay £9,963.60 to 7 workers.

B & S Healthcare Limited, Bristol, City of, BS3, failed to pay £9,866.02 to 99 workers.

Tangerine Confectionery Group Limited, Blackpool, FY4, failed to pay £9,401.85 to 154 workers.

Goldie Hotels (3) Limited, trading as Hallmark Hotels, Derby, DE1, failed to pay £9,335.76 to 59 workers.

Sibford School, Cherwell, OX15, failed to pay £9,282.19 to 5 workers.

Nourish Training Ltd, trading as CSP Recruitment, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £9,262.27 to 81 workers.

Blue Chilli Thai 2012 Ltd, Mansfield, NG18, failed to pay £9,103.22 to 1 worker.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited, Kingston upon Thames, KT3, failed to pay £8,987.62 to 450 workers.

Dilli Haat Limited, trading as Caraway, Redbridge, IG2, failed to pay £8,948.21 to 47 workers.

Waterstones Booksellers Limited, Westminster, W1J, failed to pay £8,689.54 to 58 workers.

Mr Daniel Jupe, trading as Ryde Tyres, Isle of Wight, PO33, failed to pay £8,569.92 to 1 worker.

Mr Roy Anderson, trading as Andersons of Oldham, Oldham, OL4, failed to pay £8,449.30 to 3 workers.

Decidebloom Limited, trading as Stoneacre Motor Group, Doncaster, DN8, failed to pay £7,882.37 to 73 workers.

Mr M Dugdale, trading as Merevale Estate, North Warwickshire, CV9, failed to pay £7,684.02 to 43 workers.

Ayesha Community School Limited, Barnet, NW4, failed to pay £7,678.93 to 13 workers.

Du Beau Styling Limited, West Lothian, EH54, failed to pay £7,578.94 to 3 workers.

Care UK Limited, Colchester, CO4, failed to pay £7,540.30 to 784 workers.

Mrs Claire Traxon, trading as Early Adventures, Three Rivers, WD5, failed to pay £7,478.66 to 7 workers.

Quad Joinery Contractors Limited, Gedling, NG4, failed to pay £7,223.25 to 1 worker.

Mohammad Awais Arshad, trading as Tiny Steps Nursery, Manchester, M13, failed to pay £7,211.63 to 9 workers.

Dental Decontamination Ltd, Fylde, FY8, failed to pay £7,158.70 to 3 workers.

Mr Martyn Fowdrey and Mrs Catherine Fowdrey, trading as Equestrian Physiotherapy, Wealden, BN26, failed to pay £7,104.67 to 2 workers.

ADL PLC, Leeds, LS7, failed to pay £7,051.92 to 29 workers.

Site Electrics (Leeds) Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £7,025.81 to 2 workers.

Inverhome Limited, trading as Morton Grange Nursery, North East Derbyshire, DE55, failed to pay £6,970.95 to 35 workers.

Quadrate Catering Limited, trading as Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Birmingham, B1, failed to pay £6,824.85 to 78 workers.

Julius Rutherfoord & Co. Ltd., Wandsworth, SW8, failed to pay £6,631.73 to 451 workers.

Hand Car Wash Centre Ltd (under new ownership), Boston, PE21, failed to pay £6,622.38 to 4 workers.

C T Services Group Limited, Bromley, SE26, failed to pay £6,568.93 to 52 workers.

Chedgold Limited, Oldham, OL2, failed to pay £6,393.93 to 27 workers.

Rad Limited, East Ayrshire, KA18, failed to pay £6,174.23 to 129 workers.

Intalekt Holdings Limited, Pendle, BB9, failed to pay £5,819.25 to 23 workers.

VVG Healthcare Limited - Dissolved 31 December 2019, trading as Valley Veterinary Group, West Berkshire, RG7, failed to pay £5,818.10 to 2 workers.

Mr Charles Edward Bateman, trading as The Hunters Moon Inn, Monmouthshire, NP7, failed to pay £4,874.19 to 4 workers.

Mr Robin Swain & Mrs Andrea Swain, trading as Seacroft Mobility, East Lindsey, PE24, failed to pay £4,843.56 to 13 workers.

Centre Circle Event Management Ltd, Gravesham, ME3, failed to pay £4,825.55 to 126 workers.

Dana Hand Carwash Plus Ltd - Dissolved 5 March 2019, Lancaster, LA1, failed to pay £4,823.28 to 4 workers.

C. & J. Clark International Limited (Voluntary Arrangement), trading as Clarks, Mendip, BA16, failed to pay £4,811.38 to 106 workers.

H RETAIL REALISATIONS LIMITED - In Administration, trading as (PREVIOUSLY HMV RETAIL LIMITED), City of London, EC4V, failed to pay £4,810.13 to 15 workers.

Miss Susana Roderigues Brazao, trading as Fry Days Fish Bar, Wiltshire, BA14, failed to pay £4,797.39 to 1 worker.

The Hayling College, Havant, PO11, failed to pay £4,595.13 to 1 worker.

Liberty Child Care (Elgin) Limited, trading as Liberty Kids, Moray, IV30, failed to pay £4,543.49 to 1 worker.

Elysium Leisure Limited, Colchester, CO1, failed to pay £4,406.59 to 64 workers.

Prime Appointments Limited, Braintree, CM8, failed to pay £4,375.76 to 57 workers.

Blood, Sweat & Beers Limited, trading as The Milestone, Sheffield, S3, failed to pay £4,278.10 to 3 workers.

TCR (London) Limited, trading as Town Centre Restaurants, Enfield, EN3, failed to pay £4,227.26 to 53 workers.

Broadway Travel Service (Wimbledon) Limited, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6, failed to pay £4,200.89 to 6 workers.

Mr Steve Ratcliffe and Mr Ronnie Bale, trading as Manchester Pets & Aquatics, Manchester, M12, failed to pay £4,058.37 to 6 workers.

Careerlink Limited, Walsall, WS1, failed to pay £4,000.30 to 237 workers.

SSGC Ltd, Swindon, SN3, failed to pay £3,884.89 to 102 workers.

Joro Restaurant Limited, Sheffield, S3, failed to pay £3,865.72 to 4 workers.

VDIT Solutions Ltd., Lambeth, SE21, failed to pay £3,859.25 to 3 workers.

Clive Jones Motors Ltd (under new ownership), Cardiff, CF24, failed to pay £3,816.75 to 1 worker.

Xenon Bulbs Ltd, Bradford, BD7, failed to pay £3,747.98 to 1 worker.

Guy Bacon Electrical Limited - Dissolved 13th October 2020, Charnwood, LE7, failed to pay £3,673.92 to 1 worker.

Crerar Hotel Group Limited, City of Edinburgh, EH6, failed to pay £3,670.71 to 44 workers.

Shabani Ltd - Dissolved 2nd February 2021, Blackburn with Darwen, BB3, failed to pay £3,606.19 to 3 workers.

Fusion Funkymen Limited - Dissolved, Brent, HA9, failed to pay £3,492.86 to 1 worker.

Al Hashim Academy, Kirklees, WF17, failed to pay £3,414.14 to 1 worker.

Dust In Time (N.E.) Limited, Sunderland, SR5, failed to pay £3,362.46 to 6 workers.

Muzzy Foods Ltd (active proposal to strike off), trading as Maryland Chicken, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £3,243.71 to 6 workers.

Mr Edward Johnson, trading as The Kings Arms Hotel, South Lakeland, LA22, failed to pay £3,237.18 to 5 workers.

KBM Training & Recruitment Ltd, Ealing, W3, failed to pay £3,159.79 to 1 worker.

Muciqi HCW Ltd ACTIVE (active proposal to strike off), trading as Muciqi Hand Car Wash, Newark and Sherwood, NG24, failed to pay £3,104.64 to 17 workers.

Crusty Cottage Ltd, Sandwell, B68, failed to pay £3,037.81 to 2 workers.

Mr Awat Osman, trading as Birchills House Hand Car Wash, Walsall, WS2, failed to pay £2,985.84 to 2 workers.

Blagreaves Hand Car Wash Limited, Derby, DE23, failed to pay £2,824.95 to 3 workers.

Pennypot Dental Practice Ltd, Folkestone and Hythe, CT4, failed to pay £2,793.68 to 15 workers.

SHCW Ltd - Dissolved, trading as Shiny Hand Car Wash, Preston, PR2, failed to pay £2,739.65 to 3 workers.

Furniture Clinic Limited, County Durham, NE16, failed to pay £2,736.71 to 19 workers.

Freshly Roasted Limited, trading as Madeleine, Birmingham, B1, failed to pay £2,684.94 to 44 workers.

Apparel Trading Ltd, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £2,671.01 to 51 workers.

A S Green Limited, Herefordshire, County of, WR13, failed to pay £2,632.48 to 44 workers.

Accor UK Business & Leisure Hotels Limited, Hammersmith and Fulham, W6, failed to pay £2,560.41 to 22 workers.

Portland Vets East Grinstead Limited, Mid Sussex, RH19, failed to pay £2,470.32 to 6 workers.

Assured Group Limited, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £2,402.92 to 4 workers.

Contemplation Home Care Limited, Havant, PO7, failed to pay £2,367.87 to 18 workers.

Bonne Bouche Catering Limited, Ealing, UB6, failed to pay £2,345 to 23 workers.

Lancashire County Cricket Club Limited, Trafford, M16, failed to pay £2,329.16 to 10 workers.

The Bridal Room Wedding Services Limited, trading as The Bridal Room, Reigate and Banstead, RH2, failed to pay £2,314.79 to 8 workers.

Homsub Limited, trading as Subway, Gosport, PO13, failed to pay £2,243.25 to 15 workers.

Mr Yogesh Rishi, trading as Eston Fish Bar, Redcar and Cleveland, TS6, failed to pay £2,236.77 to 2 workers.

Fortuna Focus Ltd, Worthing, BN11, failed to pay £2,206.93 to 4 workers.

Yorkshire Dairy Goats, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO42, failed to pay £2,151.22 to 4 workers.

London Care Limited, Westminster, W1U, failed to pay £2,148.87 to 8 workers.

Mrs Chloe Cullen, trading as First Steps Nursery, Dumfries and Galloway, DG1, failed to pay £2,116.05 to 4 workers.

Fiji Beauty Limited, Birmingham, B23, failed to pay £2,106.06 to 5 workers.

Mr David Peter Reynolds, trading as Spixworth MOT Bay, Broadland, NR10, failed to pay £2,098.34 to 4 workers.

Bell Decorating Group Limited, North Lanarkshire, ML6, failed to pay £2,095.20 to 6 workers.

The Horstead Centre, Broadland, NR12, failed to pay £2,071.67 to 4 workers.

Calor Gas Limited, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £2,065.83 to 8 workers.

Yourholidays.com Ltd (under new ownership), Luton, LU2, failed to pay £2,059.81 to 2 workers.

B & S Decorators Limited, North Northamptonshire, NN14, failed to pay £2,055 to 1 worker.

Duadata Limited, trading as Mooboo, Barnet, NW9, failed to pay £2,048.26 to 20 workers.

Bambini Childcare Ltd, Nuneaton and Bedworth, CV12, failed to pay £2,046.24 to 11 workers.

KKS Cards Ltd -Dissolved 10th November 2020, trading as Special Greetings, Stirling, FK8, failed to pay £2,001.22 to 2 workers.

Leicester Motors Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £1,981.21 to 2 workers.

The Corner Coffee Ltd, Haringey, N8, failed to pay £1,975.05 to 5 workers.

Mr Aingaran Somasuntharam, trading as Londis, Tameside, OL7, failed to pay £1,951.98 to 14 workers.

Small Wonders Day Nurseries Ltd, Chelmsford, CM3, failed to pay £1,931.33 to 2 workers.

The Hair Revolution LK Limited - Dissolved 10th December 2019, Barnsley, S75, failed to pay £1,887.24 to 2 workers.

Mr Martyn Young, trading as Martyn Young Heating & Plumbing, Amber Valley, DE56, failed to pay £1,868.12 to 1 worker.

Prosalt Limited (previously Harry Ramsden’s Limited) - Liquidation, City of London, WC2A, failed to pay £1,866.08 to 159 workers.

Mr Mahmood Raja, trading as Premier Stores, Tameside, OL6, failed to pay £1,847.89 to 1 worker.

M&R Childcare Services Ltd - Dissolved 22nd August 2020, trading as First Steps Nursery, Angus, DD10, failed to pay £1,806.63 to 20 workers.

New Best HCW Limited, Liverpool, L13, failed to pay £1,794.64 to 4 workers.

Mackin Childcare Limited, Glasgow City, G13, failed to pay £1,733.51 to 14 workers.

Boubou Limited, trading as Bobo Express, Sheffield, S1, failed to pay £1,731.52 to 1 worker.

Mr David Collinson, trading as The Rose and Crown Hotel, Richmondshire, DL8, failed to pay £1,651.70 to 4 workers.

Matalan Retail Ltd., Knowsley, L33, failed to pay £1,634.48 to 16 workers.

Tutors and Exams Limited, Coventry, CV1, failed to pay £1,626.47 to 1 worker.

Maple House Day Nursery Limited, trading as Rupert’s Day Nursery, Manchester, M23, failed to pay £1,575.60 to 6 workers.

Sarah Hair and Beauty Limited - Dissolved 10th December 2019, Glasgow City, G43, failed to pay £1,571.32 to 2 workers.

Hampshire County Council, Winchester, SO23, failed to pay £1,543.13 to 24 workers.

Adams Leisure Limited, Colchester, CO1, failed to pay £1,513.51 to 15 workers.

D D Exhibitions Limited, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £1,460.16 to 1 worker.

Mr Mark Alan Hilder, trading as Coffee Junction, Hackney, N1, failed to pay £1,458.29 to 6 workers.

Integrated Water Services Limited, Walsall, WS2, failed to pay £1,438.50 to 5 workers.

Widley Hand Car Wash Ltd - Dissolved 13th October 2020, Havant, PO7, failed to pay £1,418.32 to 4 workers.

Hollywood Nails 104 Ltd, Bassetlaw, S80, failed to pay £1,365.45 to 3 workers.

Aurora Bars and Restaurants Limited, Ipswich, IP3, failed to pay £1,333.53 to 10 workers.

Allicare Limited - Liquidation, South Norfolk, NR14, failed to pay £1,247.83 to 17 workers.

Benny Distribution UK Limited, Bury, BL2, failed to pay £1,236.97 to 1 worker.

Juventa 4 Care Ltd, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £1,226.27 to 20 workers.

Golden Sands Holiday Camp (Rhyl) Limited, trading as Golden Sands Holiday Park, Conwy, LL18, failed to pay £1,207.50 to 5 workers.

Affinity Salons Limited, trading as Affinity Beauty Salon, Gosport, PO12, failed to pay £1,192.03 to 7 workers.

Newton Abbot Indian Cuisine - Liquidation, trading as Naz Indian Cuisine, Teignbridge, TQ12, failed to pay £1,170 to 1 worker.

Namara Foods Ltd, trading as Maryland Chicken, Leicester, LE4, failed to pay £1,135.35 to 6 workers.

Pink Hippo Day Nursery & Pre-School Limited, East Devon, EX12, failed to pay £1,130.48 to 2 workers.

Taylors Service Garages (Boston) Limited, Boston, PE21, failed to pay £1,110.74 to 3 workers.

Mr Edward Mawdsley, trading as 3T’s Cleaning Services, Sefton, PR9, failed to pay £1,105.11 to 1 worker.

Car Spa Glasgow Ltd, Glasgow City, G51, failed to pay £1,080.74 to 4 workers.

King Street Chapel, Mid Devon, EX16, failed to pay £1,078.51 to 1 worker.

Mr Osman Ali Mohammed, trading as York Hand Car Wash, York, YO31, failed to pay £1,064.88 to 2 workers.

Little Polar Bear Ltd - Dissolved 24th September 2019, Colchester, CO2, failed to pay £1,062.48 to 4 workers.

Assured Rest Hotels Ltd, trading as Glenridding Hotel, Eden, CA11, failed to pay £1,045.49 to 10 workers.

Westland Nurseries (Offenham) Limited, trading as Westlands, Wychavon, WR11, failed to pay £1,039.38 to 23 workers.

Border Heating Spares Limited, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3, failed to pay £1,023.86 to 1 worker.

Lincolnshire Quality Care Services Ltd, North East Lincolnshire, DN31, failed to pay £1,006.72 to 54 workers.

Nursery Rhymes LLP, Bradford, LS29, failed to pay £989.72 to 12 workers.

Café No 8 Bistro Ltd - in Liquidation, York, YO31, failed to pay £987.09 to 5 workers.

Tennyson Catering Ltd - Dissolved 16th April 2019, Salford, M44, failed to pay £972.20 to 3 workers.

Woods Hair Limited, trading as Chapters Hair Design, West Oxfordshire, OX28, failed to pay £901.56 to 2 workers.

Mad Mobiles Limited -Dissolved 25th February 2020, trading as Go Mobile, Bristol, City of, BS3, failed to pay £884.17 to 1 worker.

Mr Said Sellam, trading as Richmond Barbers, City of Edinburgh, EH8, failed to pay £865.05 to 3 workers.

Mr Michael Davey & Ms Laura Samantha Kelly, trading as The Hair Lounge, Tameside, SK15, failed to pay £853.90 to 1 worker.

Mr James Bushell, trading as James Bushell Hair & Beauty, Birmingham, B15, failed to pay £840.91 to 3 workers.

Ideal Med Limited, Cheshire West and Chester, CH66, failed to pay £834.02 to 1 worker.

Hope House School Limited, Newark and Sherwood, NG24, failed to pay £829.49 to 1 worker.

Hellcat Ltd, trading as Hellcat Graphics, North Lanarkshire, ML6, failed to pay £824.32 to 1 worker.

Schuh Limited, West Lothian, EH54, failed to pay £807.38 to 39 workers.

Sparkley Hand Car Wash Ltd, Sandwell, B70, failed to pay £798.02 to 5 workers.

Premier Forest Products Limited, Newport, NP20, failed to pay £797.70 to 2 workers.

Rayan Car Wash Ltd, Leeds, LS12, failed to pay £785.67 to 4 workers.

Pendragon PLC, Ashfield, NG15, failed to pay £779.11 to 1 worker.

Wyeside Day Nursery & Out of School Care Ltd, Herefordshire, County of, HR1, failed to pay £773.68 to 6 workers.

Bury (T2) Hairdressing Limited - Dissolved, trading as Tony & Guy, Bury, BL9, failed to pay £766.44 to 4 workers.

Same Day 2 Go Limited - Liquidation, North Northamptonshire, NN8, failed to pay £742.14 to 2 workers.

The Beauty Space Ltd, trading as Mrs Feelgood Beauty Salon, Southwark, SE22, failed to pay £697.47 to 2 workers.

IMD Refrigeration Limited, Wyre, PR3, failed to pay £666.92 to 1 worker.

Castle Car Wash Ltd, Tamworth, B77, failed to pay £661.38 to 2 workers.

Mr Noble Patterson, trading as Pattersons Quality Car Specialists, Mid Ulster, BT70, failed to pay £652.08 to 1 worker.

Mumbles Day Nursery Limited, Stafford, ST15, failed to pay £650.71 to 7 workers.

Somercotes Stars Pre-school, East Lindsey, LN11, failed to pay £632.88 to 1 worker.

Little Dessert Shop (ST) Ltd, Stafford, ST16, failed to pay £614.23 to 18 workers.

Energy Care (UK) Limited, Bedford, MK45, failed to pay £611.18 to 1 worker.

Mr Glen Ewing & Mr Michael Ranfey, trading as Greenaway Auto Electrical, Belfast, BT5, failed to pay £606.94 to 2 workers.

C.P. Garage Services (Dundee) Limited, Dundee City, DD4, failed to pay £592.62 to 1 worker.

Mr David Patrick, trading as D C Patrick Newsagents, Suffolk, IP19, failed to pay £565.48 to 10 workers.

C & C Inns Limited, trading as The Chequers Inn, South Kesteven, NG32, failed to pay £562.55 to 1 worker.

Merchants Manor Limited, Cornwall, TR11, failed to pay £552.92 to 87 workers.

Contemplation Care Limited, Havant, PO7, failed to pay £539.62 to 5 workers.

Mr Eamonn Boyle, trading as Ayrshire Towbar Centre, East Ayrshire, KA2, failed to pay £539.47 to 1 worker.

OSR Recruitment Services Limited, Norwich, NR2, failed to pay £534.87 to 43 workers.

Unique Employment Limited - Dissolved 16th July 2019, trading as Unique Hair, Bromley, BR1, failed to pay £532.17 to 1 worker.

Nethercote House Limited, (previously trading as CAPULET SPA LIMITED), Derby, DE22, failed to pay £529.88 to 1 worker.

Happy Days Out Of School Care Ltd., North Lanarkshire, G71, failed to pay £517.25 to 1 worker.

Mrs Paula Ann Simper, trading as P and J Pets / Paulways Pet Resort, Ashford, TN27, failed to pay £516.78 to 1 worker.

Blu Buddha Company Ltd, trading as Blu BBQ & Blu Buddha Thai, Ards and North Down, BT20, failed to pay £515.14 to 2 workers.

Miss Zoe Linton, trading as The Green Room, Dundee City, DD1, failed to pay £507.09 to 3 workers.