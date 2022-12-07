BBC One has confirmed when series 17 of The Apprentice will air in 2023. The show will return in the New Year with some familiar faces sitting on the panel.

The BBC has confirmed that Lord Sugar will lead the charge in searching for a new business partner to invest £250,000 alongside. He’ll be joined by some familiar faces too, as Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will return as his right-hand people, while the notorious Claude Littner will also be back for two episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also been confirmed that Tom Allen of the spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired, will return to host. As well as this, for the first time since series 13, Lord Sugar will be choosing between 18 candidates with plenty of tasks to separate the wheat from the chaff.

So, when will The Apprentice return? Here’s everything we know about season 17 of the BBC show.