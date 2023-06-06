Tesco cut prices of everyday items including yoghurt and cheese - full list and price differences
Tesco has slashed the prices of a number of everyday items including yoghurt and cheese.
After recently cutting the price of pasta and oil, supermarket giant Tesco has continued to bring the savings by reducing the cost of more everyday items. The price cuts will apply to all 800 larger stores and online, with prices at Express stores differing.
The price drop comes amid news that the government is in talks about asking supermarkets to cap prices on food items to help with the cost of living. It was recently confirmed that the UK has hit a new high in the year to May due to chocolate, coffee and non-food goods
The price drops apply to a further nine items. The full list of newly reduced items and items reduced in April can be seen below.
Full list of Tesco price cuts in June 2023
- Tesco fat-free cottage cheese 300g – was £1.60, now £1.30
- Tesco fat-free apple cottage cheese 300g – was £1.60, now £1.30
- Tesco natural yogurt 1kg – was £1.95, now £1.90
- Tesco 0% fat natural yogurt 1kg – was £1.95, now £1.90
- Tesco fresh double cream 600ml – was £2.40, now £2.30
- Tesco British single cream 600ml – was £2.10, now £2
- Creamfields low-fat natural yogurt 500g – was 45p, now 35p
- Creamfields single cream 300ml – was £1.05, now 99p
- Creamfields double cream 300ml – was £1.19, now £1.15
Full list of Tesco price cuts since April 2023
Pasta
- Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Quick Cook Spaghetti Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Fusilli Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Farfalle Pasta Bows 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Spirali Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Short Spaghetti Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Rigatoni Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Whole Wheat Penne Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Penne Pasta Quills 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Spinach Farfalle 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Macaroni Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Whole Wheat Spaghetti 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Quick Cook Fusilli Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shell 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500G – old: 95p new: 80p
- Tesco Tricolore Fusilli Pasta Twists 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Linguine Pasta 500G – old price: 95p, new price: 80p
- Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta 500G – old price: £1.35, new price: £1.20
- Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Fusilli 500G – old price: £1.35, new price: £1.20
- Tesco Organic Spaghetti Pasta 500G – old price: £1.35, new price: £1.20
- Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
- Tesco Fusilli Whole Wheat Pasta 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
- Tesco Macaroni Pasta 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
- Tesco Penne Whole Wheat Pasta 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
- Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shells 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new prize: £1.50
- Tesco Spaghetti Pasta 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
- Tesco Pasta Quills 1Kg – old price: £1.65, new price: £1.50
Oil
- Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L – old price: £1.99, new price: £1.85
- Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 1L – old price: £2.40, new price: £2.25
Milk
- Tesco milk four pints – was £1.65, now £1.55
- Tesco milk two pints – was £1.30, now £1.25
- Tesco milk one pint – was 95p, now 90p
Bread
- Tesco toastie white bread thick 800g – was 85p, now 75p
- Tesco white bread 800g – was 85p, now 75p
- Tesco wholemeal medium bread 800g – was 85p, now 75p
- Tesco wholemeal thick bread 800g – was 85p, now 75p
Butter
- Tesco British unsalted butter 250g – was £1.99, now £1.89
- Tesco British salted block butter 250g – was £1.99, now £1.89