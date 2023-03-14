News you can trust since 1854
Tesco Clubcard users warned of huge change to online app

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:43 GMT

Tesco has warned customers that huge changes are on the way for its Clubcard app. The Tesco Clubcard app as we know it is set to close on April 18, 2023, and will be replaced by a brand new app.

After April 18, Tesco shoppers will be able to use the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app for all their supermarket needs and it will also provide Clubcard prices, and vouchers. The supermarket giant warned Clubcard customers about the changes in an email on March 13.

The email said: “The Clubcard app is closing on April 18,2023. After this date, you’ll no longer be able to use it. The only way to get Clubcard benefits on your phone will be by downloading the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.”

The new app will also enable customers to create shopping lists and check if their local store has what they need in stock. However, customers will still have access to their old points, coupons and vouchers.

    Clubcard points will be moved to the Grocery and Clubcard app. Those who do not wish to download the new app will be able to find their points on their online account.

    How to download the new Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app

    The Tesco Clubcard app will be changing soon

    The Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app is available to download now via the App Store or GooglePlay. Simply download the app, enter your Tesco Clubcard information and your details will be moved over.

