Taylor Swift and Matt Healy have reportedly called time on their relationship after sparking dating rumours. Last month, it was rumoured the Shake It Off singer and The 1975 frontman were an item although the pair have never gone public about a romance.

The rumours emerged after Taylor, 33, split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years together earlier this year and Healy and Swift were spotted together in public on multiple occasions.

The couple were spotted out and about in New York, with Matty even supporting Taylor at her Nashville gigs in April.

However, according to TMZ, a tabloid news outlet, the pair have decided to go their separate ways, with a source stating that Taylor is “single” again.

It comes after it was reported The 1975 singer was set to move into the pop superstar’s New York home.

A source told The Sun: “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable future.

“He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”