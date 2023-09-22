News you can trust since 1854
Take That 2024 tour: full list of dates and venues in UK stadiums, support, new single

Take That will be heading out on a huge UK stadium tour in 2024

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:33 BST- 3 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 08:34 BST
Take That are heading out on a huge stadium tour in 2024 - and fans are loving it.

The pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.

However the trio will be hitting the road in the UK again next summer. Take That's logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September.

Take That are on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show to reveal the news.

    Here's all you need to know:

    When are they on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball?

    The popular boy band are live on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball on Friday, September 22.

    Will there be a Take That tour in 2024?

    The tour has now been officially announced - after the band seriously teased a run of stadium show dates in the future. Fans were left buzzing with excitement after the group's logo was projected on venues up and down the UK.

    Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 20 September, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.

    And now we know the when and the where....

    Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

    Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

    Thursday 25 April London The O2

    Friday 26 April London The O2

    Saturday 27 April London The O2

    Tuesday 30 April London The O2

    Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

    Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

    Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

    Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

    Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

    Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

    Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

    Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

    Who is supporting Take That?

    Olly Murs will be supporting Take That on the dates.

    Which venues teased a Take That date?

    The band's logo was projected on the exterior of the following stadiums on Wednesday, 20 September - seemingly hinting at the sites being the venues for a potential tour.

    Home Park - Plymouth

    Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea

    Carrow Road - Norwich

    City Ground - Nottinham

    Stadium MK - Milton Keynes

    Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

    Co-Op Live - Manchester

    Ashton Gate - Bristol

    St Mary's Stadium - Southampton

    The O2 - London

    What is Take That's new song?

    Take That’s brand new single, Windows, out today - sees them reunite for their first original composition in over five years. Windows tells the story of emerging from the darkness into the light. A statement from the band's management says: 'As a familiar falsetto rings out across the opening notes of Windows, it signals a new era for one of Britain’s best-selling bands, Take That; an era brimming with energy, creativity and a continued desire to challenge and surprise.'

