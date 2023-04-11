SZA has announced she will be bringing her sold-out ‘S.O.S.’ tour to four different cities across the UK and Ireland. The Grammy-award winning RnB artist confirmed she will be extending her incredibly successful 17-city on April 11.

The 2023 tour is to promote SZA’s hugely successful sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December. The album claimed ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart - the most among albums by women in seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining SZA on the European leg of her tour, is British singer-songwriter Raye. The London-born artist has written songs for Beyonce, Little Mix, and Ellie Goulding and has been nominated for four BRIT awards.

Here’s everything you need to know about SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’, where the artist is playing and how to get tickets.

Most Popular

How to get tickets for SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’

Presale tickets for SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ are available from Wednesday, April 12. As presale dates and price will vary depending on venue, check the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sale tickets for SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ are available from 12pm on Friday, 14 April 2023 via the Ticketmaster website .

SZA full UK & Ireland tour dates

SZA announces ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ is coming to UK with RAYE - how to buy tickets & pre-sale details

June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

June 17 – London, UK – The O2

June 18 – London, UK – The O2

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad