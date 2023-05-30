Superdrug to cut cost of sun cream with items available from just £2.79 this summer

Superdrug has announced it is reducing the price of its suncream range as it recognises ‘sun protection is a healthcare essential.’ The leading beauty and healthcare retailer will cut the cost of 41 suncare products in their own brand Soliat range by 20 percent.

The announcement comes after months of rising pressure on the government to remove the VAT on suncare. Superdrug shoppers will be able to pick up products for as little as £2.79.

Superdrug’s Own Brand Director, Jamie Archer, says: “As a leading accessible health and beauty retailer, we believe that everyone should have access to the products that protect their health and wellbeing and at an affordable price. Sunscreen is currently classed as a cosmetic product and therefore carries the VAT associated with it, making it unaffordable for some people.

“Through our work with Beauty Banks we know that requests for donations of sun care products has gone up, with some people even having to forego it altogether, which is concerning to hear. We hope that by reducing the price of our Solait range we can help make sun protection more affordable and allow families to stay safe in the sun.”

The reduction will come into effect from Wednesday May 31 and remain in place until the end of the year. Superdrug aims to ensure that families have access to affordable sun protection amid the cost of living crisis.

