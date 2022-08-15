Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is almost upon us with the first episode of the famous show set to begin in September.

It’s been eight months since Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice lifted the famed glitter ball with a new set of celebrities to battle it out this year.

Fans can also rejoice as the show declares they are ‘extremely excited’ to be able to welcome audiences back for this year’s series.

The live shows will take place mostly at Elstree Studios, with a one-off special show to be filmed in Blackpool.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no confirmed start date yet for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Pic: BBC)

How do I get tickets?

Fans who wish to be in the audience for selected dates can now apply through the BBC website.

To give yourself a better chance of securing tickets, it’s advised that people tick as many dates as possible to not restrict themselves to just one or two dates.

Still, to give everyone a fair chance of getting tickets, Strictly is operating a random draw to make the allocation of tickets as fair as possible, a move that has been done in previous years.

The BBC website also states that “Registration is now open and will remain open until 10pm on Sunday 28 August. All successful applications will be drawn at random.”

Due to high demand, you can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per show.

You can apply for as many dates as you wish but if you are successful in the random draw you will only receive tickets for one date, to allow more people to be in the audience.

Only apply and attend if you wish to be the named ticket holder. Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be transferred to another date or a person who is not named on the ticket.

When are the dates?

Elstree Studios

24 September

1, 8, 15, 22, 29 October

5, 12, 26 November

11, 18 December

Tower Ballroom, Blackpool

19 November

Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

So far, six contestants have been confirmed for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing season: (clockwise from top left) Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds and Kym Marsh