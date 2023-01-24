A man who appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates back in 2017 has been jailed for more than six years after police recovered 31kg of heroin during the raid of a property in Bradford. The West Yorkshire property was raided in 2021 with officers discovering £1.5m of the class A drug as well as £100,000 of cash.

Joseph ‘Joey’ Shaw and his younger brother Daniel pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court last year. Joey was also found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and produce cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, 24, received a 10-and-a-half year sentence behind bars. While a third man, Mohammed Bashir, was also charged with possession and intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property. Bashir is yet to be sentenced.

Police found the drugs in two laundry bags, hidden in the attic whilst the cash was discovered in a padlocked sports bag.

Most Popular

During the 28-year-old’s time on the Channel 4 show, Joey was paired off with a girl named Jodie. In a strange turn of events, Joey informed host Fred Sirieix that the two had already become acquainted on the train prior to filming.

Left to right: Joseph Shaw and Daniel Shaw. Daniel Shaw was jailed for ten and a half years at Bradford Crown Court today (January 16, 2023). Joseph Shaw was jailed jailed for six and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad