A major incident has been declared in the UK after a double decker bus carrying passengers overturned on a busy road on Tuesday. The crash has resulted in a “high number” of injuries with many people left trapped inside.

The accident took place on the A39 Quantock Road near Carrington in Somerset. Authorities were made aware of the incident after 100 reports were issued inside five hours as a result of “treacherous conditions”.

Around 70 staff of Hinkley Point power plant were being transported by the double decker bus when the vehicle is understood to have swerved to avoid a motorbike. The number of casualties has not yet been confirmed, though emergency services rescued passengers trapped insidethe vehicle.

The response to the situation has been described as “significant” as police, ambulance and fire crews have been attending the scene. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed that the bus “rolled over”.

Avon and Somerset Police has since issued an official statement following the Somerset bus crash. It reads: “ We were called at around 6am today to the A39 Quantock Road following a road-related incident involving a double-decker bus and a motorcyclist.

"Closures are in place at the junction of Sandford Hill and Quantock Road. A significant number of police, fire and ambulance units are on the scene and a major incident has been declared."

