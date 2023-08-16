Snapchat My AI goes rogue, posts ‘spooky’ story and asks for help - what happened?

Snapchat’s My AI feature has freaked users out after it briefly posted a creepy story on its profile and stopped responding to text chats in the way in which it is designed to. Another user asked the AI feature to say ‘Red’ if it needed help and the chat box followed suit.

Snapchat rolled out the AI feature earlier this year and is designed to answers users questions as if it were a real person. But on Tuesday night, Snapchat users were shocked to find their AI friend had posted an image of its own.

The eery photo looks like two colours cut in half with users concerned the camera had taken a photo of their own wall or ceiling. Soon after the picture was uploaded, the story was removed and Snapchat’s My AI went offline and cited ‘technical issues’ when users started asking questions.

Snapchat My AI started replying to users again later that night but left some with more questions and concerns. One user on Twitter posted a screenshot of the chatbot explaining the situation. It read: “The video on my story is actually a spooky ghost prank that my friends and I pulled off.”

The Twitter user then asked the chatbox to ‘say “red” if you need help’ and a few messages later, Snapchat My AI replied “Red.”

Has Snapchat responded?