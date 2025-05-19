Small firms say AI 'essential for survival'

A new report from Small Business Britain and BT is calling for the UK to boost support to capitalise on the transformative power of AI and avoid smaller firms falling behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AI Opportunity for Small Businesses report - which surveyed 2,000 business owners - shows 60 per cent of small firms predict AI will be essential for them to thrive and continue in the next five years, with 62 per cent now using AI.

Most Popular

With the help of AI, small businesses are automating time-consuming tasks, improving customer service, and streamlining operations, freeing up valuable time to focus on innovation and growth. The most common applications include marketing (47%), operations (17%), and customer service (8%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the data also shows the potential of AI is being held back by significant barriers to entry, which disproportionately affect smaller firms.

Miranda McCarthy is the founder of Adaptive Yoga Live and finds that AI makes entrepreneurship more inclusive, especially for disabled entrepreneurs

Over two thirds (68%) want more affordable AI solutions, with half of entrepreneurs admitting they lack understanding of the new technology (60%) and want more practical support (51%).

With many small firms at vastly different stages of adoption, the report has issued 13 recommendations for government, technology providers, educators, and business networks to bridge this gap and avoid creating an ‘AI disparity’ among the nation’s 5.45m small businesses.

It calls for co-ordinated, targeted action to open up the AI opportunity for all small businesses, helping them to increase productivity, reduce costs, and open new markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recommendations include a need for more cost-effective AI solutions, as well as incentives to encourage early adoption, such as funding, grants and tax-breaks, alongside help for small businesses to measure return on investment.

Amelia Peckham (left), co-founder of Cool Crutches, with mum Clare, has found AI "extremely useful" for marketing

Expanded and simplified AI support and education is also recommended, alongside more promotion of easy-to-use and affordable AI tools.

The idea of a centralised, national AI resource hub is also being put forward to pool practical guidance, AI tool reviews, training, and FAQs. This should be accompanied by peer-led learning and mentoring opportunities, which are tailored to individual sectors.

Authors of the report also believe increased regulatory clarity is needed, with easy-to-understand guides on compliance and ethics. Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder, Small Business Britain, said, AI is transforming industries across the UK and is now a critical conversation for small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is excitement, there is also a clear need for expert guidance and support, as entrepreneurs are at vastly different stages of understanding and adoption. While some have fully integrated AI into their operations, others are still grappling with what AI is and how it can help. We cannot risk any small businesses being left behind.

The report further argues that AI has the potential to level the playing field for all entrepreneurs, provided the right resources and training are made available and accessibility and inclusivity are built into the design of tools and support.

Under-represented founders, particularly disabled entrepreneurs, show high engagement with AI, with 64% already utilising it, but only 14% reporting a strong understanding of its benefits.

Dr. Chris Sims, chief commercial officer, BT Business, said, Small businesses are the beating heart of the UK economy, yet our report highlights an uneven adoption of AI, risking a divide where some gain a competitive edge while others are left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an urgent need for accessible training, affordable tools, and inclusive pathways to AI adoption, helping to democratise the technology. Our goal is to empower businesses of every size to leverage AI for growth and efficiency.

Amelia Peckham, co-founder of Cool Crutches, said, Incorporating AI in the right way to have maximum impact is key. Every founder should be using it—we have implemented it into our marketing, and it has transformed the speed at which we can work, as well as efficiency for me as a founder, and the team.

With a much bigger output without adding cost, it’s a no brainer - the key is knowing how to use it the right way, from experts who know. That’s where Small Business Britain comes in - teaching us what tech to use, when and most importantly what to avoid to ensure we are on the front, not back foot when growing businesses to last!

The report will launch with an event at the Science Museum in London, welcoming entrepreneurs from across the country, AI experts, and other business representatives.

To read the full report visit - smallbusinessbritain.uk/ai-opportunities.