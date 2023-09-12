News you can trust since 1854
Mysterious sinkhole appears in London and almost gobbles post box - motorists beware

The dangerous sinkhole was discovered in London on Monday morning (September 11).

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
A mysterious sinkhole the size of a car has appeared on a UK street - nearly swallowing a post box. The area in London has since been fenced off after fears the hole would catch out unsuspecting motorists.

Residents of Dunvegan Road in Eltham, Greenwich, woke up to find the large cavity on Monday morning (September 11). Local resident Andrew Hudson posted a photo of the hole on a local Facebook group this morning. The caption read: “Next to Mayday cars cab office be aware!

“I feel sorry for anyone that has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected anytime soon.”

A spokesperson for Greenwich Council said: “We were notified of a sinkhole in Dunvegan Road by the London Fire Brigade on Monday, 11 September. Our investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and develop next steps.

    “Until then, the area will remain closed off and reassurance visits will be taking place with neighbouring business. The road is expected to be closed for at least a few weeks and diversions will be place.”

    A mysterious sinkhole the size of a car has appeared on a UK street

    A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage. According to British Geological Survey, areas prone to sinkhole formation occur throughout the UK, although most are relatively small or are in upland rural locations.

