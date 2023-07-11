A shocking video has shown a mass brawl unfolding on a ferry, forcing it to return to port. The huge fight broke out on Saturday (July 8) on a trip from Dublin in Ireland to Holyhead, Wales.

The footage shows four men attacking another man while another tries to separate the fight on the Irish Ferries service. Family and friends can be heard screaming whilst the carnage unfolds whilst others sit and calmly watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group of people fighting was finally split up. As it all seems to be calming down, another man gets involved and is seen bounding over to the fray and setting himself up in a boxer stance.

It is currently unknown why the group of men were fighting but the incident caused the ferry to turn around just 20 minutes into the journey, which usually takes around three hours and 15 minutes, according to Visit Wales.

Most Popular

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: "Irish Ferries can confirm that there was a public order issue on board yesterday’s 13.50 DUBLIN SWIFT sailing from Dublin to Holyhead shortly after departure.

"Irish Ferries places the highest importance on safety and therefore decided to immediately return to Dublin port, where the Irish authorities dealt with the incident. The ship resumed sailing at 15.52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad