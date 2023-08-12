A murdered woman’s severed head has been found in a canal, a court heard on Friday (August 11). It was discovered in the same London canal where "dismembered" body parts were also found earlier this week, the Old Bailey was told.

Arizo Nour appeared via prison videolink charged with the murder of a 57-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Hounslow, west London. The 33-year-old, appearing bedraggled in a grey prison sweatshirt and with messy brown hair, spoke to confirm her name and date of birth.

Outlining the facts of the case, prosecutor Louise Oakley told the court that dismembered ‘human body parts’ had been found in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane in Southall earlier this week.

It was further revealed that a human head, thought to belong to the same person, was found in a bag in the canal on Thursday (August 10).

Ms Oakley said police were called to an address in Feltham on Sunday (August 6). She said: “There were concerns raised about the deceased’s welfare as they had not been heard from for 24 hours.”

Ms Oakley explained that ‘large quantities of blood’ were discovered ‘throughout’ an address in Feltham, less than a mile from Heathrow Airport.

She continued: “Police were called and, as a result of this, the defendant’s details were circulated as a person of interest." Ms Oakley said the suspect was held in the early hours of Monday.

She added: “An initial search of that area revealed a suitcase in the canal, with human body parts found inside. A further suitcase was found which also contained human body parts.

“A further item was discovered last night and that was examined this morning. It’s believed to be part of the same body parts recovered earlier.”

Ms Oakley said the formal identification of the deceased was expected to take place over the weekend. She continued: “At the time there has not been formal identification of the deceased from the body parts that have been recovered.

“The position is that, with the recovery last night of a bag from the canal with a head inside, there will be tests over the weekend.” No application for bail was made by Nour’s defence representative, and His Honour Judge Simon Mayo remanded her into custody to appear again in December.