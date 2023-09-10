Watch more videos on Shots!

The anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are upon us, a day that changed America, and arguably the world, forever. The terrible moment in history is etched into the memory of anyone old enough to remember it.

It was 8.46am when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan. Sixteen minutes later United Airlines Flight 175 hit the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Minutes later, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon while a fourth and final flight, United Airlines Flight 93, headed for the capital, possibly targeting the White House. However, that plan was thwarted by the brave passengers aboard, who, alerted to the previous attacks, attempted to take control of the plane, forcing the hijackers to crash the aircraft in a field near Shanksville just after 10am.

Founder of terroris organisation, al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden masterminded the September 11 attacks. In response, the United States launched their ‘war on terror’ to depose the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and capture al-Qaeda operatives.

In April 2011, President Barack Obama ordered a covert operation to kill or capture bin Laden and on May 1 2011, the White House announced they had successfully carried out an operation, killing him in his Abbottabad compound in Pakistan.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was named as “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks’’ in the 9/11 Commission Report. He is curerently held by the United States at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp under terrorism-related charges.

What year was 9/11?

The September 11 attacks occurred in 2001, meaning this year will be the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy.

9/11: How many people died?

The death toll from the September 11 attacks is 2,996 people, including 2,977 victims and 19 hijackers who committed murder–suicide. The attacks have also caused long term health effects for many.

At the end of last week, New York City officials identified two more victims of the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. They were identified through advanced DNA testing, and are the first identifications since September 2021.

When did the planes hit on 9/11?

The first plane, an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, crashed into the north tower at 8.45am. Initially, people, including TV stations, believed it was a freak accident.

Just 18 minutes later, a second Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175, appeared out of the sky, turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and sliced into the south tower near the 60th floor.

Best 9/11 documentaries

You can more about the actions and consequences of that fateful day throught the many films and documetaries made on the subject. The following programmes are available to stream now:

