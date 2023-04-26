A bust of King Charles III made entirely from chocolate has been unveiled ahead of the coronation by sweets brand Celebrations. The sculpture took 130 hours to make and weighs over 23 kilograms.

Created by a team of sculptors and led by master chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, the life-size model was made to celebrate the upcoming coronation. The team carefully analysed footage of the King to capture his likeness, forming the monarch out of an equivalent of 2,875 Celebrations chocolates.

The sculpture, commissioned by Celebrations, was created using individual chocolates from the brand’s tubs, with a total of 17 litres of melted chocolate injected into a bespoke mold. The model of the king features the uniform which Charles is predicted to wear at the coronation.

The epaulettes of the uniform are made from individual Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy, Bounty and Celebrations chocolates, whilst Maltesers Teasers have been used to decorate the collar. The medals on the chest were created using one of each of the chocolates in the classic tub, including Snickers.

Emily Owen, Senior Brand Manager, Celebrations said “What better way to celebrate this moment in British history than immortalising HM King Charles III using the nation’s ultimate sharing treat. A team of master chocolatiers created the tasty tribute to our new King to mark this occasion of national festivity and we are delighted with how he looks.

